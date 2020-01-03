As close as you will ever get to the real Prince
Dressed to the 9's, Dean Ford embodies Prince with every fiber of his being. 9 p.m. Sat. January 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show. The State Theatre, 220 N. Washington St., Falls Church. For more information, visit www.thestatetheatre.com.
‘Toe-tapping, hand-clapping and sing-along evening’
Part of the Creative Cauldron’s month-long festival, “Passport to the World of Music,” is Shenandoah Run. The eight member ensemble presents traditional and contemporary folk music, along with a wide selection of Americana on Sun. Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$25. 410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church. For more information, visit www.creativecauldron.org.
Demonstration by ‘nationally recognized artist’
Katriel Srebnik will introduce his unique approach to painting people with color and light. Thurs. Jan. 9, 7 - 9:30 p.m. Vienna Art Center, Windover Building, 243 Church St., NW, Vienna. Free. For more information, call 703-319-3971, or visit www.ViennaArtsSociety.org.
‘New Decade, New Solutions: A Diverse Discussion about Racism’
A panel discussion with diverse millennials: moderator: Krystal Glass, Lifestyle host; Madeleine Wisecup, podcaster; Yasmina Mrabet, housing organizer LinkUp; Adrian Ferguson, owner of Art of Noize. Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St. NW, Washington D.C. Sun. Jan. 5, 5-7 p.m. Free. For more information, call: 202-387-7638.
