A fresh take on ‘Crowns’
Helen Hayes award winner Iyona Blake joins Creative Cauldron in “this gospel music infused hit.” They have a chocolate and champagne Valentine's/Galentine's special. Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Tickets start from $20 for students to $35 for general admission.Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church. For more information, visit www.creativecauldron.org.
Cosi fan tutte (“Women are like that”)
Promises are made and promises are broken, but doesn’t love win out in the end? Directed and conducted by internationally award-winning musician Cuong Hung Van, The Loudoun Lyric Opera's “Cosi fan tutte” will be performed at five different venues in Loudoun County beginning the night of Valentine’s Day. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.Tickets:$15 Students, $25 general admission. For more information, visit https://www.loudounlyricopera.com.
You may win a free portrait from this artist if …
DeClieu Coffee and Sandwich, on Main Street in Fairfax, has an art wall that is featuring the artwork of local artist Kathy Dache during 2020. Each month will be named after a word. February’s word is heart. Those words will somehow create the phrase for 2020. Can you find da clue? The first person who discovers the phrase will win a free portrait from the artist. For more information, visit kathydache.com/declieu2020.
Take a musical journey around the world
Jeff Seffens, the beloved director of Main Street Community Band, was inspired by memories of his late father's world travels for the Pentagon in the 1950s and has put together a concert to celebrate them: “Postcards.” Sunday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. at the Lainer Middle School, 3801 Jermantown Rd., in Fairfax. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit www.fairfaxband.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.