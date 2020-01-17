Free tickets for students still available
Two magnificent performers and one meticulous artistic director make “The Mountaintop” a must see. “In his hotel room on the night before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. meets a young maid who forces him to consider exactly who and what he is fighting for.” NextStop as a nonprofit is offering free tickets for middle school, high school and college students as part of the “Front Row to History” initiative. Just ask NextStop. Also, on MLK Day, Jan.20, 50 percent of all ticket sales will go to supporting the local social justice organization Service Never Sleeps’ innovative workshops and advocacy efforts. Through Feb. 2.Tickets starts at $35 at 269 Sunset Park Dr, Herndon. For more information, visit www.nextstoptheatre.org.
Passport to the World of Music at Creative Cauldron
The nationally recognized Hot Club of Baltimore will be joined by one of America's leading jazz violinists, Jason Anick, on Fri. Jan. 17. A global event featuring a multi-national band led by Cristian Perez and Yana Nikol of Project Locrea, Sat. Jan. 18. A unique event on Sun. Jan. 19 is featuring a trio of DC's finest jazz guitarists Steve Abshire, Steve Herberman, Jan Knutson -- 3 generations of jazz guitar virtuosity. Guitar, guitar and nothing but guitar! Tickets: $20-$25.Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church. For more information, visit www.creativecauldron.org.
LLL
LLL stands for Laugh with “Leading Ladies,” presented onstage by the Vienna Theatre Company. “The 2004 Ken Ludwig farce features two modern-day, down-on-their-luck Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who conspire to obtain a wealthy woman’s fortune by pretending to be her long-lost English nieces and heirs.” Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2p.m. on Sundays. Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St. SE., Vienna, through Feb.2 . Tickets are $15. For more information, visit viennava.gov/webtrac.
‘A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder’ benefit show
Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association is participating in what the Little Theatre of Alexandria (LTA) calls its Partners in Art Night (PAN) program. PAN is an opportunity for any organization or business to partner with LTA for a specific performance during one of their major productions as a fund-raising resource. Friday, Jan.17. Doors open: 6:30 p.m. for basket raffle, bake sale and refreshments
Performance: 8 p.m. General seating. 600 Wolfe St., Alexandria. Tickets: $50. For more information, visit http://thelittletheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.