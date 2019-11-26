Thanksgiving evening - DC 'guitar wizard' Dave Chappell at the last of DC's honky-tonks
So the turkey has been eaten....at least as much as you can manage; the family is slumbering in front of Netflix; your cousins are collecting coupons and getting ready for Black Friday. What is there for a music lover to do on Thanksgiving evening. Well have you ever visited JV's Restaurant on Rte 50, Falls Church? This self-described "last honk-tonk roadhouse" in the D.C. area will be an oasis of live music, featuring guitarist Dave Chappell and friends in a special Thanksgiving show at 8 p.m., Thur. Nov. 28.
For more information, visit http://jvsrestaurant.mymobisite.us/music.
‘The world’s reigning male chorus’
Grammy award winner Chanticleer returns with “a festive program of Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, Gospel melodies and Christmas carols.” Nov. 30, 8-10 p.m., Center for the Arts, 4400 University Dr., Fairfax. Tickets: $38-$60. For more information, visit https://cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt
November 30 starting at 11 a.m. until close, shop and get your map stamped to win the grand prize. To be entered to win, visit 10 of your favorite businesses. No purchase is necessary. For more information, visit www.Old Town Business.com.
‘It’s about finding yourself and performing with raw joy’
“Airness” plays 1st Stage Theatre, 1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons. Dec. 5 – 25, 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets: Free-$42. YES Pass is a free season subscription for all mainstage shows and is being offered to every High School student in Fairfax County. For more information, visit: http://www.1ststagetysons.org.
