Jammin Java hosts Songwriters Circle Holiday Edition
Todd Wright, Anthony Fiacco, Luke Brindley and Scott Simons: Hear some of the best local singer/songwriters telling stories and playing songs, originals, covers and occasional group number in an intimate setting. Sat. Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Jammin Java, 227 Maple Ave. E., Vienna. Tickets: $16. For more information, visit www.jamminjava.com.
Tchaikovsky's music performed live by a professional orchestra with dancers onstage
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” featuring a performance by The Fairfax Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 21 and on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. George Mason University Center For the Arts Concerts Hall, Fairfax. All ages. Tickets from $54 to $94. For more information, visit www.fairfaxsymphony.org or call 703-993-2787.
'POP-UP Holiday Art Market'
The Vienna Arts Society has opened a "POP-UP Holiday Art Market" in the middle of town, at 101 Church St. NW, Vienna. Featured are hundreds of original artworks as well as hand-crafted gift items to include: jewelry, silk scarves, pottery, fused glass and more. Market hours are Thursdays - Sundays from noon – 6 p.m.Through December 22.Free. For more information, call 703-319-3971 or visit www.ViennaArtsSociety.org.
The City of Fairfax Band's holiday gift to the community
The City of Fairfax Band (CFB) presents its annual "Christmas in Fairfax" program on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7p.m. at the Fairfax High School auditorium. Guest host John Lyon, will be making his farewell performance with CFB. The fun all begins at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the auditorium. Santa will be there to get the young folks' last minute Christmas wishes and pre-concert music will be presented by the Main Street Brass Quintet and Fairfax Saxophone Quartet. Free tickets are available online at www.fairfaxband.org, with all ticket holders requested to be seated by 6:45 p.m., at which time the doors are opened to non-ticket holders for any remaining seats.
