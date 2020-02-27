‘You can get anything you want at Alice's restaurant’
Arlo Guthrie for two nights: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28/29, 7:30 p.m at The Birchmere. The Saturday show is sold out already. Arlo Guthrie’s big hit song “Alice's Restaurant,” came out in the 1960s and achieved platinum status and was made into a movie in 1969, in which Arlo played himself, by the esteemed director Arthur Penn. 1969 also brought Arlo to the rock festival of the ages – Woodstock. He's the son of the great Woody Guthrie. Carrying on the family tradition, his daughter will be one half of the opening duo on the tour, along with her musical partner Amy Nelson (daughter of another legend Willy Nelson). Tickets:$65. For more information, call
Free marketing workshops about the business side of the arts
ARTSFAIRFAX presents marketing workshops series titled “WORK-SMART.” The first workshop, “Marketing Foundation,” is with speakers Angela Inzerillo and James Lawson, founders of Impact Business Solutions. All workshops are free. Registration is required and lunch is provided. March 6, 12-2 p.m. Pella Midatlantic Windows & Doors of Tysons Corner, 8150 Leesburg Pike, Suite 140, Vienna. For more information, visit https://artsfairfax.org/work-smart-workshops1/.
A new theater opens in NOVA for social justice issues
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax has formed the Glass House Theater to present performances that center on social justice issues and emerging artists. The first production is the Pulitzer winning play, "Sweat," by Lynn Nottage. Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m. at the Glass House Theater, 2709 Hunter Mill Rd., in Oakton. $20 tickets are available at uucf.org/events/sweat. Proceeds go to OAR NOVA and Phoenix House.
The first-ever storytelling festival with a lineup composed exclusively of women
Better Said Than Done is hosting the inaugural Women’s Storytelling Festival, featuring performances by 18 women, including true, personal stories as well as folk, fictional and historical stories. March 13, 7 p.m. and March 14, 10 a.m. The Auld Shebeen, 3971 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax(Friday night and some events on Saturday); The Old Town Hall, 3999 University Drive, Fairfax (most events on Saturday). For tickets or to register, visit bit.ly/2020storytellingfestival.
