DC's own legend of the Telecaster
Bill Kirchen brings his annual “Honky Tonk Holiday!” to The Birchmere, with very special guest Junior Brown. Best known for his time with Commander Cody and the Lost Planet Airmen, Kirchen has been swinging his twang-rich guitar style since his trademark guitar licks drove their “Hot Rod Lincoln” into the Top Ten in 1972. It sounds like guaranteed fun at The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. For more information, call: 703-549-7500.
Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin
Sun., Dec. 22 at 7p.m., is opening day for Tony Sands’ “Rat Pack Together Again” show. Tony Sands performs as Sinatra, Robert Cabella plays Martin, and Jeff Foote performs as Davis, Jr. The Carlyle Club, 2050 Ballenger Ave. in Alexandria. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit https://www.thecarlyleclub.com.
Endorsed by the Mayor of Herndon
“A traditional German-style Christmas Market with a family focus to support the Town of Herndon and surrounding communities.” Open to the public and admission is free. From noon to 8 p.m., at Herndon Depot Museum in Herndon. For the rules of the event and more information, visit Herndon Wintermarkt Facebook page.
‘Northern Virginia's premier choral ensemble’
Voce Chamber Singers presents “The Stars Looked Down”: works for chorus, organ and brass, including Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata,” popular carols and contemporary season works. Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 543 Beulah Rd., Vienna. Second show Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets: General Admission ticket $24, Senior $20, Student $10. All ages. For tickets, visit www.voce.org. For more information, call 703-277-2444.
‘The most popular and collegial community bands’
The Main Street Community Band presents “Home for the Holidays”: a wintry mix of seasonal and holiday favorites for the entire family, plus a visit from Santa at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Lanier Middle School, 3801 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax. All ages. Free, but tickets required at www.fairfaxband.org. Limit 4 per person. For more information, contact 571-336-2322.
