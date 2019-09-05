Jazz in the Park with Chelsey Green
A local violinist who performed at Carnegie Hall at the age of 16, Dr. Green “blurs the lines between Jazz and R & B.” The rest of the lineup is also stellar: Marcus Johnson, Dave Bach and Rahmat Shabazz Trio. Hosted by Creative and Performing Arts Center (CAPAC), Saturday, Sept.7, at Mary Louise Jackson Amphitheater NVCC Campus, 6901 Sudley Rd. Manassas. 1p.m. – 8:30p.m. Seats: $45, Children: $15. For more information, visit https://www.jazzintheparkpwc.org.
Birthday tribute to ‘the greatest guitarist you’ve never heard’
The Birchmere’s Danny Gatton Birthday Tribute is featuring many of the best guitar players and musicians of the D.C. area, many of whom performed with Gatton, the D.C. born and bred Tele-master referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “the greatest guitarist you’ve never heard.”The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. For more information, call The Birchmere 703-549-7500
The Reach ‘represents the future of the arts’
The Reach, the first expansion at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in its 48-year history, opens its doors for art that breaks barriers: participatory, multi-genre and free. Angélique Kidjo, De La Soul, Renée Fleming, Judah Friedlander, Debbie Allen, Alan Menken and more than 1,000 artists will connect with audiences not only through performance but also through residencies and workshops. Sept.7-22. Free, but timed-entry passes are required for entry. To obtain free passes, visit https://cms.kennedy-center.org/festivals/reach or call 202- 467-4600. The festival entry points are at the southeast corner of the Kennedy Center past the Hall of Nations entrance, the southwest corner of the River Plaza, and the Bridge access across Rock Creek Parkway.
Not a traditional jazz fest
The 29th-annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest brings innovative voices like the JoGo project from D.C., Cha Wa from New Orleans and much more. Gateway Park - 1300 Lee Hwy, Arlington. Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit https://www.rosslynva.org/do/rosslyn-jazz-fest-2019
