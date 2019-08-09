The largest vegan festival on the East Coast returns, Aug. 11
The highlights of DC VegFest this year include over 120 vendors, TryVeg tasting booth, Kid's Zone, Bark Lots for dogs, cooking demonstrations and entertainment on the main stage. The event is free and this is the first year it will be inside Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol St. SE. Washington, D.C., Sun. Aug. 11. For more information, visit DCVegFest.com.
Hunter Mill Melodies
Local world jazz band Veronneau performs in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese at this free weekly concert series at Frying Pan Farm Park, 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. The performance will take place at the Kidwell Farm, Thur. Aug. 15, from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
Greek Myths & Traveling Troupe Festival
Traveling Players Ensemble presents a festival of three classic plays, featuring performances by the Greek Mythology Ensembles and by the Traveling Troupe. The Madeira School, 8328 Georgetown Pike, McLean. Fri. Aug.9, 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $10. For more information, visit https://travelingplayers.org/
“A New Legacy—Contemporary Art of Egypt”
Cynthia Miller carries “Daughters of the Nile” painting by Egyptian artist Alaa Awad. Falls Church Arts (FCA) Gallery, 700-B W. Broad St. (Rte. 7), Falls Church. What does the exhibition tell about Egypt?
“It tells us that there's a renaissance in Egypt of people wanting to enjoy their life … embrace the world around them. There is a happy air in Egypt,” shares Sheri Maaraba, director of the Divine Arts of Egypt who collaborated with Barb Cram of FCA to bring this international exhibition to northern Virginia.
Through Sun. Aug. 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://fallschurcharts.org.
