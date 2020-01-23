Everyone is invited
Chairman Jeff McKay's New Year Reception is on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the Fairfax County Government Center Forum, 12000 Government Center Parkway, and you are invited!
Please bring canned food to donate to Stuff the Bus or pet supplies for the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.
Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) event is back…with focus on families
The 19th Annual International Stock & Bond Certificate, Paper Money and Autograph show is on Fri. Jan. 24, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sat. Jan. 25, 9a.m.- 4p.m. with dealers from all over the world. New this year: Kids 16 and under have free entrance fee. Kids will also receive 3 free foreign coins (grab bag) at the Scripophily.com/USA Bonds booth . The coins in the grab bag are dated from 1850 – 1950. Also, each person 16 years old and under will also receive a free Pan American Stock certificate dated before 1980. Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dulles Airport at 2200 Centerville Rd., Herndon. Admission: $5 per adult. For more information, visit www.scripophily.org, or call 703-787-3552.
Amadeus attracts international collaborations
Sivan Silver is from Berlin, Germany. She and her partner have performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, the Wiener Musikverein, the Sydney Opera House and the Berliner Philharmonie. She is joining the Amadeus orchestra on Jan. 26. 4-6:30 p.m. Saint Luke Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, Mclean. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at http://amadeusconcerts.com/concerts-events/tickets/. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.
Burns night with Seán Heely
Fiddle champion, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, Seán Heely is a Strathmore Artist-in-Residence graduate who has been touring his “beautiful, high-energy traditional music in the British Isles and Latin America during the past year to rave reviews.” Sun. Jan. 26 at 7p.m. Tickets: $20-$25.Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church. For more information, visit www.creativecauldron.org.
