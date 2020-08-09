Abel Alexander Castro Juarez is now in custody after he left the Northern Virginia area following a fatal shooting in Annandale July 24.
Castro Juarez was arrested by New Mexico authorities Aug. 1 during the early morning hours in Las Cruces.
Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau flew to New Mexico and returned Castro Juarez to Fairfax County Aug. 6 where the outstanding warrants were served. Castro Juarez was taken to the adult detention center where he is currently being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.