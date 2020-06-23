Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead June 22 inside of a house in Reston.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle when a landlord located his tenant, 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi, deceased in the basement of a home that she rented. Officers noticed suspected trauma to her upper body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy this morning.
This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to Al Jaberi’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 5th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
