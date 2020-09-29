Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after a man was found dead Sept. 28 inside an apartment in Groveton.
Officers responded shortly after noon to the 6500 block of Tower Drive after a family member found 52-year-old William Scott Miller, deceased, inside an apartment he rented. Trauma was present to his upper body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 9th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
