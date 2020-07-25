Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred July 24 in an Annandale apartment community.
Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival they found Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. Lobo Guevara was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and process evidence. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 6th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
