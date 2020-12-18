It’s that time of year again - when gift-givers everywhere struggle to get presents wrapped and shipped ahead of the holidays. If you are one of the many who need tips, inspiration or a little nudge, why not turn to the experts for great ideas this year?
Wrap artistically
Up your gift-wrapping game to help make your presents stand out among the heap of boxes under the tree. Alton DuLaney, Scotch Brand’s Most Gifted Wrapper Contest winner and the World’s Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, offers his top tips for wrapping like a pro and making the outside of the present as special as the inside.
• Gather all your supplies. Start by gathering all your supplies and laying them out on a flat spacious area to do all your wrapping. The quality of the finished product depends on the quality of the products used. I always opt for the Scotch Gift-Wrap Tape as my go-to holiday tape. It has a satin finish that disappears flawlessly on most wrapping papers for a smooth, finished look.
• Be resourceful. Explore unconventional paper like leftover wallpaper from your latest home improvement or DIY project. Shop your garden for embellishments like sprigs of rosemary or even pinecones from your backyard. It is the simplest touches that go a long way!
• Put the ‘present’ in ‘presentation.’ Tease a little excitement for what is inside and really play up the presentation. Gifting a men’s shirt? Add a tie in lieu of a ribbon. Giving jewelry? Bedazzle the wrapping paper with rhinestones.
• Get crafty. Decorate craft paper or paper grocery bags turned inside out with stamps, paint, drawings or stickers to make your own one-of-a-kind gift wrap. This is a great creative project for kids!
Ship efficiently
This holiday season, you may be relying on shipping to get your gifts to loved ones far and wide. Now more than ever, it’s important to streamline your packaging and shipping efforts.
Rachel Rosenthal, founder of the professional organizing firm Rachel and Company, draws from her 13 years of experience helping more than 3,000 clients to offer tips for staying on top of your gifting process this year:
• Streamline with a shipping station. Finding a home for all your supplies is key to feeling organized ahead of the holiday madness. I recently transformed a former crafting cart into an at-home shipping station. The first supply I stocked my cart with is the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll. It’s an all-in-one shipping solution that saves up to 50% on time, supplies and space compared to boxes. All you need is the roll and a pair of scissors so your cart won’t get cluttered. For a great shipping station cart, look for one that has a flat surface on top where you can package up your items.
• Skip the line. Let’s be real, no one likes spending more time at the post office than they have to. Package and label your items ahead of time so you can simply drop and go. After purchasing all my holiday gifts, I designate time to printing all of my shipping labels and sticking them to my packages. That way, I can simply drop them off and be on my way!
• Don’t delay. Don’t let packages pile up around the house. We all know that one relative who sends gifts after the holidays. Designate an area near your front door so you’ll remember to ship them out when you leave the house to run other errands - and make sure to add final shipping dates to your digital calendar so you’ll remember your deadlines!
With a little creativity, planning and organization this year - along with the right tools for the job - you can make gift-giving easier and more beautiful than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.