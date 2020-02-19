Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel has announced her endorsement of Pete Buttigieg for President ahead of his town hall in Fairfax on Sunday, Feb.23.
“I am proud to endorse Pete Buttigieg for president because of his commitment to bringing local executive leadership to the presidency and making Washington look more like our best run cities and towns,” said Merkel. “As Mayor, Pete transformed South Bend from what was branded as a ‘dying city’ to seeing its best days are ahead. Pete’s commitment to the communities he serves will help unite the American people into ushering in a new era based on belonging that brings our country back together.”
During her four terms as Mayor, Merkel has successfully delivered on steps for downtown revitalization to attract new residents, brought the town government into the 21st century by developing an app that easily connects residents to their town government and worked to prepare for Metrorail’s arrival connecting Herndon to the public transit systems of Washington, D.C and Dulles International Airport, attracting new businesses and investments to her community.
Buttigieg has previously been endorsed by other Virginia leaders including:
- Congressman Don Beyer
- State Sen. Adam Ebbin
- State Sen. Dave Marsden
- Delegate Mark Keam
- Delegate Dan Helmer
- Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan
- Former Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer
Along with Mayor Merkel’s endorsement, the campaign says it has expanded its team on the ground in Virginia to help support the active volunteer network that has been working tirelessly to spread Pete’s message throughout the state. The campaign has also invested in a six-figure ad buy in many Super Tuesday states, including Virginia, to help meet voters where they are.
For more information on the Fairfax Town Hall on Feb. 23, click here: FAIRFAX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.