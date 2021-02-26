As we close out heart health awareness month, I wanted to share one of my favorite quick dinner ideas for Salmon in Parchment. Wild salmon is loaded with a good ratio of omega 3 fatty acids, a good portion of protein and is high in B vitamins and potassium. It also contains Astaxanthin, which appears to lower the risk of heart disease by reducing oxidation of LDL (the “bad”) cholesterol and increasing HDL (the “good”) cholesterol. Make sure you source wild Alaskan salmon if possible.
Cooking Time - 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 Wild Alaskan Salmon filets
1 lemon, sliced in half
1/4 tsp garlic powder
pinch of fresh or dried dill
Sea salt and pepper to taste
1 small zucchini, sliced thin
1/4 cup artichoke hearts
4-5 cherry tomatoes
Directions
Place salmon filet on top of a large square of parchment paper. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and fresh dill and place a thin slice of lemon on top. Top with sliced zucchini or artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes. Squeeze juice of ½ lemon over the top. Fold over the parchment and seal edges. Place packets on a baking sheet in a 400° oven for 15 minutes.
Notes: You can make several of these packets at a time to feed a crowd. Simply prepare a whole slab of salmon and slice into pre-portioned servings. Bake all at once on a baking sheet. Please don’t cheat and use foil. Aluminum foil gives off gases when wrapped around food.
Join me Saturday, Feb. 27, at 11:00 am for a Heart Healthy Cooking class and nutrition workshop. Visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com for more details.
