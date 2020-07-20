Under normal circumstances, Lauren Lochstampfor’s work at the Fairfax County Health Department revolves around setting mosquito traps or studying insects under a microscope.
Sam Gaber spends most of his time performing inspections at restaurants or doing research on the impact of climate change.
And Adam Newland manages financial records and processes insurance payments.
But the three of them now make up a team of fit testers who are helping ensure that essential workers have the right personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to stay safe from COVID-19. Since the early days of the pandemic, the Health Department has been sending rapid response teams into long-term care facilities and other high-risk settings to ensure that staff have the knowledge and equipment for proper infection control. Now a fit testing strike team is available to assist doctor’s offices, dental practices and other healthcare providers as well.
Although not recommended for the general public, respirators and surgical masks are examples of personal protective equipment used in industrial or healthcare settings to protect the wearer from airborne particles. Certain respirators, such as N95s, must form a tight seal with the face or neck to work properly. If the respirator doesn’t fit properly, it won’t protect properly. So a fit tester must make sure that the respirator is the right make, model and size for the person wearing it. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete a fit test, and after passing the person must use that same respirator on the job.
Lochstampfor, an insect biologist with the department’s Disease Carrying Insects Program, is an experienced fit tester from years working with chemicals for mosquito control. Because of that experience, she was assigned to one of the first response teams deployed to nursing homes. It was challenging work, she says, but it also “make you feel like you were doing something very important.”
Gaber, an environmental health specialist, has been fit testing Health Department employees for the last 18 months. Early in the response he assisted with case and contact investigations as needed before being re-assigned to the fit testing team. He says it is a small way to contribute to the cause and he’s happy to do it.
For the first few weeks of his activation, Newland was assigned to a facilities team, which identified socially distanced group space for the new teams being formed every day at the Health Department’s administrative offices, the clinics, and the call center. Once the teams were in place, the facilities group was reduced and he was made a fit test trainer on a rapid response team.
For an administrative professional who ordinarily works in a Finance office to suddenly be sent into homes and home care facilities in full PPE with nurses and health inspectors was a bit of a culture shock.
On my first day I was so nervous I spilled the bitters solution on my gown,” he admitted.
Some days Newland was a nurse’s helper, putting their samples away and running them in a cooler to the Health Department’s mobile lab. More recently he is serving in a dual role, assisting with supply management at community testing events and doing fit testing of new public health nurses, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and other providers as needed.
Although the schedule has been unpredictable and the days are sometimes long for this working parent, Newland likes being part of a team that is “making a difference in the world around me.”
