Dear Editor,
I second the opinion of Judy Fisher in her opinion of August 28th.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors should enact a ban on firearms at all municipal properties and at permitted events.
The authority to enact such a ban was given to localities by this year’s General Assembly - which was purposefully flipped to a Gun Sense Majority in 2019.
Virginians overwhelmingly want these bans and want gun safety legislation. The FCB of Supervisors will be conducting a hearing regarding this issue on September 15th. The enactment of this law and the seven new statewide gun safety laws will show that Gun Safety Laws Save Lives.
Peggy Pridemore
Vienna, VA
