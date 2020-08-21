Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 10200 block of Forest Lake Drive in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County August 20 at approximately 9:04 p.m. Due to limited fire hydrants in the area, a tanker task force was added to the response.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single-family home with significant fire showing from the attached garage. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire in the garage. Simultaneously firefighters also pulled an attack line (fire hose) to the interior to keep the fire from entering the home. Fire was rapidly extinguished with only minor extension into the home. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A homeowner smelled smoke and, upon further investigation, she observed smoke coming from the interior garage door. The homeowner alerted the other occupant. Both self-evacuated and called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms did not activate due to the location of the fire.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire started in the attached garage. The cause of the fire could not be determined.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $105,450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.