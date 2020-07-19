A man died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash July 14 in Great Falls.
Officers responded around 4:52 p.m. to the 700 block of Walker Road for a crash involving a 2013 Ford F350 and a 2013 Dodge Ram. A preliminary investigation determined the Ford F350 was traveling eastbound on Walker Road when it crossed over the double yellow, left the roadway and struck the Dodge Ram that tried to avoid the crash. Subsequently, the Ford F350 struck a utility pole and overturned back onto the roadway. The driver, 64-year-old Billy White, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. While alcohol is not believed to be a factor, detectives are investigating whether speed or a possible medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.