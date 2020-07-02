The Fairfax County Park Authority’s (FCPA) nine RECenters will reopen to the public over the next several weeks as the region moves into Phase Three of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia Blueprint. This will be a phased reopening starting with Lee District, Oak Marr and Spring Hill RECenters on Monday, July 13, 2020. These openings will be followed by Audrey Moore, Cub Run and South Run RECenters on Monday, July 20, 2020. George Washington, Mount Vernon, and Providence RECenters will open on Monday, July 27, 2020. Please keep in mind that membership gives you access to the entire RECenter system; if your RECenter isn’t one of the first opened, you can visit one that has already opened.
Members, guests and class participants will have a very different experience than pre-pandemic, starting with health screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entrance into the facility. Reservations will be required. There will be a specific time limit for visits and less equipment on the floor with increased separation between each piece. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when not actively exercising.
Initially, the fitness centers and pools will reopen under timed entry restrictions for individual workouts, lap swimming and water walking. Later, drop-in exercise and other classes inside the RECenters will resume, free and plate weights will return, and racquetball and basketball courts will be available. Please consult the RECenter Operational Calendar or go to individual RECenter websites for details on the services offered at each of the RECenters.
Other popular Resource Management Division sites will reopen as well. Visitor centers, nature centers, and historic properties will begin opening with restrictions during Phase Three. As conditions allow, the Park Authority will reopen the equestrian ring at Frying Pan Farm Park, and the observatory at The Turner Farm.
All openings are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, state mandates, guidance from local health officials and availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
For more details on the Park Authority’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the FCPA Coronavirus Response website.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or send an email to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
