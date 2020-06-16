Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.