Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.