On Dec. 5, Virginia Governor Northam (D) committed to repealing racially discriminatory language in Virginia’s Acts of Assembly, as identified by the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law.
The Commission’s interim report identified dozens of instances of perceived overtly discriminatory language on Virginia books, including laws banning school integration, prohibiting black and white Virginians from living in the same neighborhoods, and prohibiting interracial marriage. While many of these Acts have been overturned by court decisions or subsequent legislation, they remain enshrined in archaic law.
“If we are going to move forward as a Commonwealth, we must take an honest look at our past,” said Northam. “We know that racial discrimination is rooted in many of the laws that have governed our Commonwealth—today represents an important step towards building a more equal, just, and inclusive Virginia.”
Northam established the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in the Law in June and appointed members in September. The Commission was inspired by the leadership of Senator Spruill and Delegate Marcia Price in repealing Jim Crow era minimum wage exemptions during the 2019 legislative session. This effort is part of the Northam administration’s ongoing work to right historical inequities in areas like education, healthcare, and access to business opportunities.
“As we continue to build a Commonwealth that guarantees equality, justice, and opportunity for all, we must be honest about those instances when our Commonwealth denied the rights and humanity of its own citizens because of the color of their skin,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia Cynthia Hudson, Chair of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law. “Repeal of these outdated, unjust, and in many cases plainly racist Acts of Assembly is an important step in recognizing and correcting the sins of the past. I thank Governor Northam for his leadership in establishing this commission and in trusting me to chair it, and I look forward to continuing our work in the months ahead.”
The Commission’s work is slated to continue after the 2020 legislative session. As a next step, Commission members will identify laws that, while appearing race-neutral or non-discriminatory on their face, have the effect of perpetuating discrimination and racial inequity.
“As a member of the Richmond 34, I put myself in physical danger to fight back against exactly these sorts of laws,” said Elizabeth Rice, who marched for civil rights while a student at Virginia Union University in 1960. “Almost 60 years later, this racist, unacceptable language should not still be on Virginia’s books. Thank you Governor Northam and members of this Commission for continuing the fight for racial justice and equity, and working to right the wrongs of Virginia’s past.”
