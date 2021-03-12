2020 Westfield High School graduates and twin brothers Chase and Kyle Whippen, who play basketball for Fairmont State University, were part of a team that won the MEC tournament this past weekend in West Virginia. Fairmont is ranked in the top 25 for Division II basketball teams and beat two top 10 teams to earn the championship. This is their first win in that tournament since 1984, which gives the team an automatic bid in the NCAA DII tournament this weekend.
