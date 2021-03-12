Fairmont
Courtesy Photo

2020 Westfield High School graduates and twin brothers Chase and Kyle Whippen, who play basketball for Fairmont State University, were part of a team that won the MEC tournament this past weekend in West Virginia. Fairmont is ranked in the top 25 for Division II basketball teams and beat two top 10 teams to earn the championship. This is their first win in that tournament since 1984, which gives the team an automatic bid in the NCAA DII tournament this weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.