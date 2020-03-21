A trio of men's track and field student-athletes were named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team, the conference announced on Friday.
Thomas Amabile, Harrison Shotwell and Jaylen Simmons were recognized by the league for their performances on and off the track during the 2020 indoor season.
Amabile, a Rehabilitation Science major, boasts a 3.98 GPA. At the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships, he finished fifth in the 5000m run with a time of 14:50.62.
The distance runner was named Atlantic 10 Men's Track Performer of the Week on Jan. 14. He was the top collegiate performer in the 3000-meter run at the Great Dane Classic (Jan. 11) to earn the weekly honor.
Shotwell, a native of Dumfries, earned a gold medal in the pole vault at the A-10 Indoor Championships. He registered a personal record mark of 4.97m in the event.
During the indoor season, the Civil Engineering major notched three first-place marks in the pole vault.
Simmons made history at the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships to garner the first A-10 All-Academic honor of his career. The junior thrower broke the school, meet and facility records in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 19.33m. He also added a bronze medal in the weight throw with a personal record mark of 19.02m.
Simmons, a Kinesiology major, was named A-10 Men's Field Performer of the Year.
(0) comments
