According to George Mason University staff, recent studies have shown a correlation between traffic pollutants and complications during pregnancy for women, such has gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. A team at the university conducted research and the results are in. They found a higher number of harmful pollutants during rush hour commutes.
Dr. Jenna Krall has been an assistant professor in the Department of Global and Community Health at George Mason University since 2016 and led the research on traffic pollutants. “One of the leading factors for conducting this research is the increasing recognition that exposure to traffic pollutants is associated with adverse health outcomes for women and for pregnancy,” she says.
However, she explains that most of these studies focus on associations between exposure near people’s homes and adverse outcomes. “But we know that people spend time in lots of different locations throughout the day, including on or near roadways,” she says.
The study, which was conducted between spring of 2018 and March of 2019, was funded by GMU’s provost office, and included a team of several faculty members, including Krall, and several undergraduate students.
“We conceptualized it, but a lot of the data collection and data analysis was carried out with a lot of help from undergraduate students,” she says.
The participants in the study lived in Fairfax, and the team gave them three different devices to collect information about their commuting behaviors and traffic pollution over the course of 48 hours. Two of them were put in the car, and the other was a personal air pollution monitor that the participants carried with them for 48 hours.
They measured PM2.5, which is a type of particle pollution where the particles are smaller than 2.5 microns. These types of pollutants tend to be hurtful because they are small and can travel deep into the body, so they’ve been associated with increased mortality, pre-term birth, etc.
“What we found is that, on average, exposure to particularly harmful pollutants such as PM2.5 was higher during rush hour commutes compares to non-rush hour commutes,” says Krall.
This was a smaller study that did not include pregnant women, but Krall says that “potentially, we could develop some sort of intervention, like having women work from home if they’re particularly at risk, or commute on off-hour times in order to reduce their exposure to traffic-related air pollution.”
She explains that this time period has been particularly interesting to think about this study. “Because of the pandemic, people are going to potentially have less exposure to traffic pollution because they’re not having their daily commutes,” she says.
But it’s also important to remember that not everyone can adjust their schedules to avoid harmful pollutants. She says it’s important to keep in mind that “people who are able to take advantage from work from home policies tend to be people who are not the most vulnerable for these health outcomes.”
