When George Mason University Student organization ‘MEJA’ asked BaKura Shabazz Branch to speak at one of their meetings, they weren’t expecting to make a major policy shift at the school, but that’s exactly what happened.
Shabazz Branch is a leader in the environmental justice movement who holds positions in various organizations. She is President & CEO of First Alliance Consulting LLC. and Criminal Injustice Reform Network, Chairwoman of Social Justice and Health Disparities for the Virginia Green New Deal, and Chairwoman to the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative.
Since 2017, the Mason Environmental Justice Alliance (MEJA) has operated with the mission of educating, building skills and taking action for students to become involved in the environmental justice movement. Part of their mission is to bring community speakers and experts in the field who are then compensated by the George Mason Student Involvement fund.
In November, board members Charlotte Joannidis, Dasha Maslyukova, Amy Fuller, and Hannah Adamson reached out to Shabazz Branch, hoping she could share her expertise in the intersection of criminal justice and environmental justice. In order to do so and be compensated, she would need to fill out a form. When she got to point number seven, the form asked if she’d ever been convicted of a felony.
“Immediately I sent back, ‘This is so discriminative and biased. Though I am not a felon, the majority of the population that I fight for are. And so, if this stays then I go,” said Shabazz Branch.
A 2020 study conducted by the Sentencing Project found that an estimated 5.17 million people are disenfranchised due to a felony conviction. Another study from the University of Georgia found that one in every three Black men in America have felony convictions. When policies like this one go unchecked, students lose the opportunity to learn from millions of individuals.
The MEJA board swiftly worked to respond to Shabazz Branch’s call to action.
“For me, it felt like a wakeup call,” said Adamson. “It emphasized the importance, for us, as student representatives to make sure that we’re not unknowingly upholding these systems. As an organization, we really strive to seek out systems of injustice elsewhere and address those, but this reminded us that we are also affected by these injustices and to make sure that we’re dismantling them.”
They reached out to the Student Involvement office and explained the problematic implications of the stipulation in the contract. In a November 20 email to the Student Funding Board, they explained Shabazz Branch’s concerns and stated their solidarity with her: “We see this as a hindrance to diversity and inclusion in future events”.
“There are things that we tend to think of as, oh, just a box to check off,” Joannidis said. “But it’s important to question these things and the hidden policies that create them.”
Student Involvement recognized the validity of these concerns and changed the policy, allowing people with felony convictions to speak at the school. Associate Director Sara M. Heming responded via email, and stated “The Dean of students and University Counsel has agreed that this part of the agreement is not necessary and has removed it.”
Shabazz Branch asserts that no amount of academia can replace the lived experiences of marginalized communities. “You would be amazed by the voices that are behind the scarlet letter [of a felony conviction]. The artistic abilities, the brilliance behind these people that we throw away, because society says that these people are bad. But we’re so much greater than the worst thing that we’ve done.
Ultimately, Shabazz and the students want to impart that organizations can make institutional policy changes just by listening to members of marginalized communities and acting in accordance.
Maslyukova added “I want to send the message that these hidden policies are everywhere. This is not just here at Mason, it’s everywhere. Actually contacting people and talking with them will be worth it. People of color shouldn’t have to do this labor constantly, [white people] have to start doing that work. This was a great opportunity for us to learn and share with other people.”
