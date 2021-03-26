I am writing about foreign policy and addressing poverty abroad. As the pandemic continues, issues of global poverty is exacerbated and vaccines are unevenly distributed to developing country. For that reason, collective action is ever-more necessary as a preemptive measure that will not only benefit those living in poverty, but also keep our immediate community safe. With only 1% of the International Affairs Budget dedicated to alleviate global poverty, we as a country is putting our national security and global advancement in danger.
According to The Borgen Project — a nonprofit organization dedicated to minimizing global poverty — to problem of global poverty is ostensibly big, but the solutions are simple, affordable, and quick.
Call your senators and representatives to alert your concerns about the issue of global poverty. Mobilize your community. Communicate to your representatives that cuts to the International Affairs Budget will be detrimental to the world and to our position as leaders in international relations.
To learn more about the effects of global poverty and its role in advancing human rights and national security, visit theborgenproject.org.
Thuy Tran
Annandale, VA
