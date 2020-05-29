Dear Editor,
It’s easy to think that the United States should focus only on its own economy in a time like this when unemployment is so high. However, ignoring global poverty will hurt the United States in the long run. Since 2000, global poverty rates have been cut by more than 50%. Not only has that saved and improved hundreds of millions of lives, but it has made the United States a safer, more prosperous nation too. Nations plagued by extreme poverty typically pose a bigger threat to the United States because of the risk of extremism when there is no hope. Additionally, as people emerge from extreme poverty, they become consumers for American goods and services, increasing jobs at home. I commend Representative Wexton for supporting legislation in Congress that supports global poverty and health initiatives like the Global Health Security Act of 2019. What worries me, though, is that less than 0.5% of the last relief bill that Congress passed was aimed at international funding to fight COVID-19. With the pandemic threatening to put millions of people in extreme poverty, we can’t forget the threat that global poverty poses both in a moral sense, but also the threat it poses to our economy and national security.
Grayson Timoner
Fairfax, VA
