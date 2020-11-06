Dear Editor,
Hello, my name is Jack Sheridan, and I am a 16 year old boy scout attending Robinson Secondary and I wanted to give my opinion on the current sports system during this year.
I read Mike Abler’s article on the subject and in my opinion I agree that students should be able to play their favorite sports, but we don’t know yet how much better or worse the situation will be once we get to that point, but what if the pandemic has stayed as strong as it is right now, or is worse than we are now? Then it would only make the disease worse, or if they cancel the season then the community would be let down.
I believe it is in the community’s best interests to give a ‘no confirmation either way’ and wait until they believe the pandemic has calmed down enough to warrant a safe season without harming anyone involved, instead of getting people’s hopes up only to delay it a fifth time.
Jack Sheridan
