“The argument that most people have with the story of the birth of Christ is: Who are the people? Who are they? Are they Africans?” said “Black Nativity” director Stephawn Stephens. “Historically, they were Hebrews and of course we know that they were born in Africa.”
Anacostia Playhouse is presenting “Black Nativity” through Jan. 5, 2020. The song-play was written by American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright and columnist Langston Hughes in 1961 at the height of the civil rights movement. It is a “retelling of the Christmas story from an Afrocentric perspective, infused with rich gospel, blues, funk, jazz music and dance, with griot-style storytelling from an ensemble cast.”
We had the following conversation with director Stephawn Stephens:
You are described as a local artist, director and singer in the DMV area. I also noticed that you are a pastor, too, as described in your email signature.
Stephens: I do not actually pastor a church, but a part of what I've done for a couple of churches that I've worked with, is I've been an in-house pastor just to help out or to assist with the leadership of the church.
So why did you choose to put this in your email signature?
Stephens: It is a part of what I do as my ministry, but not necessarily me as in I am a full-fledged, on-staff pastor. It's more so of an office that I've been elevated to.
Thank you. Can you tell me more about the essence of the story of “Black Nativity”?
Stephens: It's a very deep-seated story as far as, it's the show that I grew up in.
I started doing the show when I was, like, maybe 13 … I actually got into it because of Mike Malone, who was a well-known director and a professor at Howard University. But at the time, he was the artistic director at Karamu when he brought the show. Nobody had heard of it or any of that other stuff because it had been done so long ago on Broadway. And then over the years of auditioning and doing the show, I got a chance to work with him. I also had the opportunity to work with the original director, which was Bennett Carol of the Karamu House; they brought her in a couple of years to put the show up, which I thought was wonderful, and it was a great experience to have some of that history from the different directors. And I've done other incarnations of the show with other directors, but the two that stand out would be Mike Malone and Bennett Carol.
It was one of the first pieces that I actually saw that sparked something in me. And also, it was very relatable because of my religious upbringing. And it gave me an opportunity to get involved in theater as a Christian, and to share a message that I always wanted to share with others.
What is the message that you want to share with others?
Stephens: Well, for me, for this year with every Nativity, I'll always think of a particular word. And in past years, it's been “healing.” It's been “deliverance.” But my word for this year has been “hope,” that people will see the show and find hope in our present current situation.
And what is your personal touch on this as a director?
Stephens: Well, I've changed a few things and I added...there's a lot more dancing for the cast in general. I wanted more movement in the piece and in the second act, because they use the second act as basically a series of poems and prayers that were written by Langston Hughes. And so, what I've done is I have used a couple of the songs to create a story that is within a story.
Why is this work important in your opinion?
Stephens: I think the work is important because it gives African-Americans an opportunity to share the Nativity story from their perspective. I think that was the reason that he even bothered to write the piece was, there's all these nativities and it's done from a very Eurocentric approach. And this gives us an opportunity to present something that comes from us.
Can you help me imagine how the audience will feel after attending the show?
Stephens: I know for me, it's very uplifting. The messages there of the birth of Jesus Christ and the music are very uplifting and impacting and powerful. It's very soulful and I think that's the difference, I think, in the black Nativity as opposed to just a regular Nativity show. It gives it, as I would say, it gives it a bass and a beat. But I think...the comments that have been made to me thus far is that folks are just blown away by the powerful singing, the wonderful storytelling and they get the message. I mean, it's a message that's been told and told time and time again, but they really get the message.
I read that you were always interested in “cultivating an atmosphere where undiscovered talent is trained and perfected.”
Stephens: Yeah. So when I cast the show, I always try to cast the show with a mix of people who have actually done it. And I also try to pair that up with people who are fresh, new faces. Folks who don't have much experience or they've never been on a main stage space or named stage production. And so, that's how I do it. This year, we have quite a few people who have never done the show before, and we have quite a few people who have actually never been on stage before. So I reached out to some different areas and avenues to get some new singers and I was able to capture some really talented folks from all over the DMV area.
Wow. Can you mention someone who really surprised you?
Stephens: Well, I will start with one of our female understudies. She had auditioned for an earlier piece, which was a more adult piece, and not that she's not an adult, but she's very, very young. And so, her name is Kara Harrison. And I just kept looking at her and I kept looking at her and I kept saying, "I want to do something with this young lady." Because she's auditioned for us twice. And she's not quite ready, but how do we get her ready? And so I thought, well, how about we have her be an understudy for the ladies?
And she's new out of the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in Georgetown, and so I was like, "Okay, well she's got the skills; we just need to give her some experience." So she's been working with the show and this past weekend she had the opportunity to go on it and she did a fantastic job. Some of the new students have just graduated from Howard, Tre'mon Mills and Andre McKamey. Andre is a dancer and Tre'mon is a theater major. And these are the younger performers who, they're getting their feet wet. And so, it's really, really wonderful to see them take on projects and to grow. So I'm excited about having them.
