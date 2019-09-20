While some ancient traditions continue to live on unmodified, some go through a few changes to adapt to modern times.
The Bad Axe Company is a part of this latter idea. Last weekend, Bad Axe opened a new location in Fairfax with a 3-day open house that spanned from Friday to Sunday.
The sport of Axe throwing goes back millenia and recently became very popular with the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) in January of 2017. Canada also got the ball rolling with Axe throwing by setting up Axe throwing establishments in 2011.
Not only is Bad Axe offering more exposure for the sport, but it’s adding something more to the Mosaic District around Falls Church. Eli Jagei (One of the open house patrons) explained that, “It adds more entertainment to the Mosaic District that wasn’t here before.” Jagei also mentioned that this was his fourth month doing axe throwing after being away from it for quite some time. “It’s interesting to get back into it,” He concluded.
For some people, axe throwing is a new sport. For Mariano D’Agujar, this was the case.
“I sell chocolates for a living and a friend recommended I try this out,” he said. D’Agujar felt that this ritual was important to both him and for, “rekindling a lost art,” allowing the ancient, and often misunderstood sport to become an accepted part of modern society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.