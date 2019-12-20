As Christmas nears, you see them outside your local supermarket. More likely, you hear them first. They are the folks who ring the Salvation Army bell and encourage passers-by to contribute. But who are they? Why are they devoting their time in this way? Each story is different. Here are two.
Laurie Weaver is 57 and has been in northern Virginia for about a year. She’s from Chemung, N.Y., a hamlet of 2500 people located along the border with Pennsylvania. Her three kids and grandchildren live in both states, but she’s in our area to “get some things taken care of.” Despite having a college degree, she doesn’t have a steady job and has no fixed address. Laurie maintains a wry sense of humor despite not having a home. For the holidays, she says she’ll “go find a fir tree to crawl under” or maybe “sleep in a manger.” Her Salvation Army job ends on Christmas Eve, and she’s unsure what she’ll do after. The whole time we spoke she never ceased ringing her bell – except when I asked her to envision what she’d most like to do. “Maybe try to find a dairy farm to work on for a little while,” she said.
Julian Lalanne and Rodney Jean are undergraduates at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. (population 3600). A friend at school had asked if they’d like to come up to the Washington, D.C. area to help collect money for the Salvation Army “kettles” – they said sure! In the short time they’ve been here, they’ve been playing their instruments and singing at a number of Giant stores. They call it “kettling.” Both students love the gig: “Seeing people’s reactions, it’s very fulfilling.” Folks from the Salvation Army Student Fellowship are hosting them at their home. Initially, they took Julian and Rodney to visit D.C. One of the places they went was the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, “a really nice experience.”
