After months of campaigning and debates, the field of candidates seeking to earn the Democratic nomination for president is solidifying, as voters across the country start to cast ballots in a series of primaries and caucuses leading up to the Democratic National Convention in July.
A race that drew almost 30 major contenders has been whittled down to 12 active candidates: Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Michael Bennet (Colo.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), former Vice President Joe Biden, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang, and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.
Virginia ballots will also include Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, and author Marianne Williamson, though they have already ended their campaigns since getting on the ballot.
In preparation for Virginia’s primary on Mar. 3, the Fairfax County Times is featuring profiles on the active Democratic presidential candidates. Proceeding in alphabetical order by last name, Bennet and Biden are up first.
Michael Bennet
First appointed to Congress as a senator for Colorado in 2009, Bennet announced his campaign for president on May 2, 2019 with an expansive essay on the need to “build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government.”
Born in New Delhi, India, where his father worked as an aide to then-U.S. Ambassador to India Chester Bowles, Bennet is the grandson of Jewish immigrants who came to New York from Poland after surviving the Holocaust.
He says his mother was the only person in her family to speak English when they arrived in New York, but she managed to enroll herself in public school, and his grandparents rebuilt their lives by starting a small business.
“Because they were able to do that, I grew up with every privilege our country cold confer,” Bennet said in his campaign announcement. “I also inherited a belief that our job as Americans is to extend opportunity, so that more can rise through hard work and contribute to our experiment in self-government.”
Though he was born overseas, Bennet primarily grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and got a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut in 1987 before attending Yale Law School.
After graduating from Yale in 1993, Bennet worked as a clerk for a federal appeals court judge in Baltimore. He moved to Colorado in 1997 after getting married and becoming a managing director of the Anschutz Investment Company, a private venture capital firm that invests in the media and entertainment, sports, telecommunications, energy, and transportation sectors.
Bennet entered politics for the first time in 2003 as chief of staff for John Hickenlooper, who had just been elected mayor of Denver at the time. Governor of Colorado from 2011 to Jan. 8, 2019, Hickenlooper launched his own bid for the Democratic nomination for president last March but ended his campaign on Aug. 15.
Bennet became the superintendent of Denver Public Schools in 2005. He held that position until 2009, when then-Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter appointed him to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Ken Salazar, who left Congress to serve as secretary of the interior under then-President Barack Obama.
Winning reelection to the Senate in 2010 and 2016, when he received more votes than anyone else in Colorado history, per his presidential campaign website, Bennet maintained a low profile as an unassuming moderate until he drew national attention for sharply criticizing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the partial federal government shutdown in January 2019.
Bennet committed to seeking the presidency after undergoing successful treatment for prostate cancer last April.
Expressing skepticism of the more transformative policy proposals championed by some of his opponents, such as Medicare for All, Bennet is running on a “Real Deal” agenda that emphasizes support for the middle class, education, and tax reform.
In addition to a $3,000 earned income tax credit to $3,000 for workers without children at home, Bennet is advocating for expanding the child tax credit to $3,600 annually for kids under 6 and $3,000 for older children, a move that he says would cut child poverty by nearly 40 percent.
He supports raising the minimum wage to $15 or higher, but only for high-cost cities.
For healthcare, Bennet favors Medicare-X to give all Americans the option to buy a public health insurance plan. The Colorado senator joined Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to introduce Medicare X legislation in 2017.
Emphasizing his past experience in education with Denver Public Schools, Bennet says he would enact universal preschool, increase federal support for K-12 education to improve teacher pay, invest $500 billion to create pathways to middle-class jobs for people without a four-year college degree, and commit to making college more affordable, including by capping debt payments at 8 percent of a graduate’s income.
Bennet’s “Real Deal” agenda also calls for $10 trillion of public-private investment to combat climate change and pollution, a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, immigration reform that would establish a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and update border security, tax reform, and campaign finance law reform that would include ending partisan gerrymandering and automatic voter registration.
“With the Real Deal, we can turn away from the politics of empty promises and can’t-do rhetoric,” Bennet’s campaign website says. “We can choose to invest in our country and our future.”
Joe Biden
Speculation that he would seek the presidency trailed Biden from the moment he left the White House in 2017 after eight years as vice president, but he officially declare his candidacy until Apr. 25, 2019, when he released a video positioning the 2020 presidential election as a battle for America’s core values.
A Scranton, Pa., native, Biden moved to Delaware when he was 10 and has identified that state as his home ever since, graduating from the University of Delaware with history and political science degrees before getting a law degree from Syracuse University.
After practicing law at a Wilmington, Del., and working part-time as a public defender, Biden launched his first bid for elected office in 1970 when he successfully campaigned for a seat on the New Castle County Council.
He set his sights on Congress two years later as a 29-year-old challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. J. Caleb Boggs. He became the fifth-youngest person elected to the U.S. Senate in the country’s history when he defeated Boggs in November 1972.
Just weeks after Biden’s election, however, a car accident killed his wife, Neilia Hunter, and his daughter, Naomi. His sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured.
Beau Biden died in May 2015 at the age of 46 from brain cancer, a loss that dissuaded Biden from seeking the 2016 Democratic nomination for president.
While serving as a senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009, Biden made two presidential bids, first in 1987 and again in 2007. He ended his 2007 campaign after the Iowa caucuses but was later selected to be Obama’s running mate after the senator from Illinois prevailed over Hillary Clinton to secure the Democratic nomination for president.
One of the defining pieces of legislation from Biden’s time in the Senate is the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which he authored as chair of the Senate Judiciary committee.
The legislative package established tighter gun regulations, including a 10-year assault weapons ban and funding for firearm background checks, and it included the Violence Against Women Act, which strengthened the criminal justice system’s response to sexual assault and domestic violence and expanded the availability of resources for survivors.
However, the bill has also been criticized by civil rights and criminal justice reform advocates who say it contributed to mass incarceration, particularly of people of color, by imposing harsher sentences, providing more funding to prisons and police, and emphasizing drug-related arrests.
In a contrast with his championing of the Violence Against Women Act, Biden has come under fire for how he handled Anita Hill’s sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during the Senate Judiciary committee’s confirmation hearings.
Biden publicly apologized for his approach to the hearings in an appearance on Good Morning America last April.
Several women have also accused Biden of inappropriate touching, issues that surfaced after The Cut published former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores’s account of an uncomfortable 2014 encounter with the former vice president on Mar. 29, 2019.
“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said in a statement after Flores’s allegations were published. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”
Since announcing his candidacy last year, Biden has worked to turn his campaign into a reminder of the idealism that propelled him and Obama into the White House in 2008, arguing that he has the combination of experience and principles that will be needed to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
At the foundation of Biden’s campaign are promises to protect Obama’s legacy by building on the Affordable Care Act and reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while working on legislation to create a road to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants and their parents.
Biden hopes to expand on the Violence Against Women Act by expanding the safety net open to survivors, strengthening Title IX protections and resources for students, and focusing more on online harassment, abuse, and stalking. He also supports ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment and allocating funds to address backlogs of untested sexual assault forensic exam kits.
Other key issues in Biden’s platform include preventing gun violence, bringing security to the middle class, emphasizing diplomacy in foreign policy and reinforcing relationships with U.S. allies, and creating an inclusive democracy by protecting voting rights and reforming campaign finance laws.
Biden has also come out in support of a Green New Deal, which aims to rapidly transition the U.S. to a sustainable, equitable economy based on renewable energy. He is pledging to sign executive orders on his first day in office that would put the country on a path to have a 100 percent clean energy economy and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We’re in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden’s campaign website says. “It’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough, resilient, but always full of hope…It’s time to dig deep and remember that our best days still lie ahead.”
