The Democratic presidential field is down three candidates this week in the wake of the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11.
After failing to gain much support in the year’s first primary or the Iowa caucus that kicked off the 2020 election season on Feb. 3, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and businessman Andrew Yang both announced on Feb. 11 that they were suspending their presidential campaigns.
Yang told supporters in Manchester, N.H., that he did not want to keep asking for support and donations when it was clear he would not be able to win the race.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick followed suit the next day, saying that the results of the New Hampshire primary did not justify continuing his presidential campaign to the next round of voting.
The trio of dropouts shrank the field of candidates vying to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president to eight individuals with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as the only remaining person of color in what had once been a historically diverse roster.
With Virginia’s primary approaching on Mar. 3, the Fairfax County Times has been publishing profiles on each of the Democratic contenders, going in alphabetical order by last name.
This week’s entry in the series focuses on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former investor Tom Steyer.
Bernie Sanders
Sanders is riding high after narrowly beating Pete Buttigieg to win the New Hampshire primary with roughly 25 percent of the vote to the 24 percent that went to the former South Bend, Ind., mayor.
The Vermont senator’s victory came a week after he finished second to Buttigieg by a mere two votes in an Iowa caucus marred by technical issues and inconsistent reporting that delayed the release of official results until Feb. 9 and led both candidates to request a limited recanvass of the results.
While the partial Iowa recanvass is not scheduled to start until Feb. 16, the current results show that Sanders is trailing Buttigieg by one delegate so far with 33 of the 64 delegates that have declared so far split between the two men.
Candidates need 1,991 delegates in order to earn their party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.
“Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial, and environmental justice,” Sanders said in a video announcing his candidacy on Feb. 19, 2019. “Our campaign is about taking on the powerful special interests that dominate our economic and political life.”
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1941, Sanders is the son of Jewish, working-class immigrants from Poland, which would make him the first Jewish U.S. president if elected.
The financial challenges that Sanders’s family experienced as he was growing up gave him an early understanding of the pervasiveness of economic inequality, and he has cited labor activist Eugene V. Debs as an inspiration, even making a documentary about the five-time Socialist Party of America presidential candidate in the 1970s.
After graduating from James Madison High School, Sanders spent a year at Brooklyn College before transferring to the University of Chicago, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and became active in the Civil Rights Movement.
As a member of the university’s Congress of Racial Equality chapter, Sanders participated in campus sit-ins and was once arrested while protesting school segregation in the city’s South Side neighborhood, according to The Chicago Tribune, which unearthed a photo of his arrest from its archives in 2016.
Sanders also joined the 1963 March on Washington and served as an organizer for the University of Chicago’s Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
After graduating from college, Sanders moved to Vermont and worked there as a carpenter and documentary filmmaker. He also spent some time during the 1960s volunteering on a communal settlement in Israel.
Following a series of unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate and Vermont’s governorship in the 1970s, Sanders got a foothold in politics when he was elected as mayor of Burlington, Vt., in 1981 by just 10 votes, according to his campaign biography.
He earned four terms as mayor of Burlington, where he still resides with his family, and lectured as a faculty member at both Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and Hamilton College in New York before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990.
Between his 17-year tenure in the House and his work in the Senate, where he has represented Vermont since 2007, Sanders is the longest-serving independent member of Congress in U.S. history, though he has campaigned with the Democratic Party since launching his original presidential bid in April 2015.
A staunch critic of corporate influence in politics, Sanders has built his presidential campaigns around issues of economic equity as a proponent of raising taxes on the wealthy and reforming Wall Street by breaking up large banks, among other measures.
His signature proposal is a Medicare-for-All single-payer national health insurance program that would provide all Americans with public health care coverage.
Education and climate change are also key issues for Sanders. He supports erasing student loan debt and eliminating tuition and fees at public colleges and universities and trade schools, and he is an advocate for the Green New Deal, pledging to achieve a full transition to renewable energy for electricity and transportation by 2030.
Tom Steyer
On paper, Steyer seems like the kind of candidate that would draw vehement objections from Sanders.
A New York City native who grew up on the Upper East Side, Steyer went to college at Yale University and earned a master of business administration from Stanford University. He worked on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley before moving to San Francisco, Calif., in 1986.
There, Steyer founded the hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, which his campaign says drew $36 billion in investments at its peak and turned him into a billionaire.
His net worth is $1.6 billion as of Feb. 12, according to Forbes.
However, in recent years, Steyer has become best known as a major donor to the Democratic Party and progressive causes, especially ones related to the environment.
Though he made contributions to John Kerry and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008, respectively, Steyer did not focus on politics full-time until 2012 when he sold his stake in Farallon Capital and stepped away from the hedge fund.
Steyer founded a nonprofit organization and political action committee called NextGen America in 2013 to mobilize younger voters on a variety of issues, including climate change, healthcare, immigration, equal rights, and closing economic gaps.
He lobbied against the Keystone XL Pipeline that would carry natural gas from Canada down to Nebraska, appealing to then-President Barack Obama to reject the project. Obama halted the pipeline in 2015, but it was revived in 2017 under the new Trump administration.
Steyer also launched a campaign advocating for President Donald Trump’s impeachment with an ad on Oct. 21, 2017, and he announced in January 2019 that he would not run for president in order to focus on the impeachment effort, though he changed course and declared his candidacy in July.
Though the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump of two charges on which he had been impeached by the House on Feb. 5, Steyer’s Need to Impeach group announced the following day with a new ad calling on voters to hold Trump and Republicans accountable.
According to The New York Times, Steyer contributed more than $300 million on Democratic campaigns and political initiatives between 2014 and 2017.
The paper previously reported in July 2014 that Steyer’s hedge fund has invested “hundreds of millions of dollars” in fossil fuel-generating coal mines and power plants in China, India, Australia, and Indonesia, an issue that could undermine his campaign given his reputation as an environmentalist.
When Steyer launched his presidential campaign last year, he offered a populist message about returning political control to the people, instead of the wealthy and corporations, that carried remnants of Sanders’s platform.
“We’ve got to take the corporate control out of our politics,” Steyer said in the video. “…We care about improving the world and handing it on to the next generation in a way so they can lead better lives than we’ve had, in a way that’s safer, more prosperous, and more beautiful and creative.”
With climate change and corporate influence as his core issues, Steyer is championing a “justice-centered climate plan” to generate electricity entirely from clean sources by 2040 and make all new vehicles clean by 2030, while also investing $250 billion over 10 years in National Healthy Communities Climate Bonds for sustainability and clean energy projects.
For his economic agenda, Steyer says he will reduce corporate influence in politics by repealing the Citizens United ruling that prohibited restrictions on corporate political spending, creating a national referendum process, setting Congressional term limits, restructuring the Federal Elections Commission, and making voting easier.
He supports a federal $15 per hour minimum wage, expanding the earned income tax credit, and instituting a 1 percent wealth tax on individuals whose net worth is more than $32 million.
Arguing that healthcare, a quality education, clean air and water, a livable wage, and an equal vote are fundamental rights that should be protected by law, Steyer is advocating for a universal healthcare system with a public option to compete with the private insurance marketplace.
Steyer’s education policy focuses on kindergarten through 12th grade schooling, including a guarantee of free, universal access to a high-quality preschool. He has also proposed expanding the country’s national service to encourage more participation in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and other programs dedicated to public and community service.
