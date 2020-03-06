John Michael Cummings used to work for Times Community Newspapers, which used to own the Fairfax County Times, before he announced to his colleagues one day, "Everyone, I'm going to write fiction for a living."
While writing novels became his passion, journalism was just a day job. How did he make the transition from journalist to award-winning novelist?
For many years, journalist Cummings had a secret night life. As soon as he reached home, he ripped off his tie, planted himself on a folding metal chair at a card table in his one-room Fairfax apartment, and wrote fiction until well after midnight, sipping from a coffee mug bearing the warning, "Do not annoy this writer. He may put you in a book and kill you."
Growing up in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, he was lonely. While everyone thought it was a beautiful place to live in, he saw the mountains as “sad” and felt trapped, as if he was living in a cage. Writing became his escape, but he did not realize his passion for it until his last semester at George Mason University, where he was studying studio art and graphic design. He thought journalism would be his entry into the world of fiction, but came to find that there is a big difference between writing news stories and novels. “I didn’t have the snoopy nose of a reporter, and I didn’t love the public enough to bring them the news. I had to work really hard at seeking out the timely and the topical, to look at trends, to think about the ‘here and now,’ the fashionable. I talked myself into caring about what was ‘live’ and happening now, of keeping up to the minute.”
Still, he bore the secret. While he wore suits to work and carried the characteristic palm-sized, spiral-top notepad and mini cassette tape recorder, he smuggled a very special book into the office in his jacket pocket: “The Portable James Joyce,” a compact volume of novels and stories by the Irish writer who had become Cummings’ inspiration.
“I was a closet, peripatetic Joycean,” Cummings says. Like James Joyce, Cummings is of Irish Catholic descent.
The Boston Globe describes Cummings’ writing as “vulnerable, tough, and observant, and his prose can be pure poetry.”
Cummings has published three novels and more than one hundred short stories. His debut novel, “The Night I Freed John Brown” (Penguin Group, 2008), won The Paterson Prize for Books for Young People and was selected for Black History Month by USA Today. His 2011 short story collection, "Ugly To Start With," was an IndieFab Award Finalist hailed by The Philadelphia Inquirer for its "sharp observation and surpassing grace." His last novel, “Don't Forget Me, Bro,” was excerpted in The Chicago Tribune. Over the last twenty years, John's short stories and essays have appeared in more than seventy-five literary journals, including The Iowa Review, North American Review, The Chattahoochee Review, Alaska Quarterly Review and The Kenyon Review.
You can learn more about Cummings by listening to this episode of the podcast Author 2 Author: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/author-magazine/2020/02/11/author2author-with-john-michael-cummings
