Dear Editor,
As a former student of George Mason University in Fairfax VA, I was very disappointed when the University’s Board of Visitors said they would increase the price of tuition next year by $450 a semester despite the financial hardships many people are experiencing from the Covid-19 situation. I know several other public universities within the State have promised not to increase their tuition prices because of the Covid-19 pandemic including Radford University which is a smaller university compared to GMU and has a much smaller endowment. I realize that the cost to run a university is astronomic, however, I feel that there is some way GMU could have found a way to make do either by making budgeting cuts or using their 113 million endowment to cover cost without taking it out on the students.
Even though I am no longer a student at GMU, I mostly paid my way through school using my own money so seeing that the University is planning to increase tuition by almost $500 a semester feels personal even though it does not affect me directly.
Josh Young
Roanoke, VA
