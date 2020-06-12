Just as people started to adjust to their new lives during the pandemic, Kimberly Timora, a Fairfax County resident, started to adjust to a whole new reality. The adoptee, after taking the 23andMe DNA test, has been connected with her parents and six siblings in South Korea.
Although she now lives in Fairfax County, Kimberly, 38, was born in South Korea and adopted at just three and half months old. She grew up in Aspen, Colorado with her parents and sister, who was also adopted from South Korea. “In the valley there’s maybe one other Asian family, so it was just my sister and I, really,” she says.
After her mother passed away, she moved to London, where she studied fashion marketing and worked in high-end retail, such as Christian Louboutin and Prada, as store manager. She met her husband in London and ended up living there for nine years. She has a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. The family has been in Northern Virginia for about two years.
Kimberly explains that she had taken the Ancestry.com DNA test about ten years ago, but the results were very broad, and she didn’t find any close relatives. “I heard about 23andMe and how much more they delved into your genetics, as well as branching out in terms of connecting people genetically.” She received the 23andMe DNA kit as a birthday gift in February.
On March 13, she received her results. When she opened the page, the first three inches of the screen showed the following words: Found relative, half-sister.
“It was like what I think space might feel like. No gravity or sense of movement,” she explains. “I couldn’t feel my heart beating, I don’t think I was breathing, but I clicked on it.” Kimberly immediately tried to contact her relative Katelyn, and a few days later received a response.
Katelyn had already gotten in contact with her family in South Korea and had visited and met the extended family prior to getting the message from Kimberly. As they talked, they were amazed at all the similarities: They grew up a couple hours from each other in Colorado, both of their sons shared a birthday, and they had each gotten a tattoo of their Korean name on their right hip when they were 19.
But although they were similar, some facts didn’t seem to add up. Katelyn reached out to the adoption agency in Korea to cross reference their cases, and that’s when they learned the truth about their relationship: Katelyn wasn’t Kimberly’s half-sister, but rather her niece.
All of Katelyn’s aunts were Kimberly’s sisters, and her grandparents were her mom and dad.
“I was like ‘Oh my God.’ This whole time I’ve been looking at photos of her family kind of removed, like ‘Oh they look so nice, I guess I kind of look like her,’ and then it was like, ‘Of course we all look alike, because we’re all sisters. And that’s my mom and dad.’”
Kimberly is the youngest of seven – five older sisters and a brother.
Although she was nervous at first, Kimberly decided to get in contact with her birth family. She doesn’t speak Korean and her family doesn’t speak English, so her friend left a voice message on her behalf. The next morning, she woke up to two missed calls from a Korean number and an email from her brother: “I am your brother. Mom and dad miss you very much.” He included his Kakaotalk information, a messaging service similar to Whatsapp, and Kimberly got in contact with him.
The next day, they decided to video chat. “When we called, my mom and dad and brother and one of my sisters were sitting on a bed, and as soon as we saw each other, we all just started crying and waving to each other.”
They were using a translation system, but it wasn’t great at translating emotion, so Kimberly called her friend to help translate. Her family explained that her father’s arm was severed in the war and he couldn’t find a job. Her mother had gotten sick, and the family found themselves suffering financially.
They made the incredibly painful decision to put their seventh child up for adoption.
Kimberly has a small bump on her ear and was surprised to hear them ask about it. “We studied your face,” her sister told her. “We promised you we were going to find you and that bump was going to be the identifier. We were going to look for you until we found you.”
Her father told her that as soon as she was taken from the hospital, he regretted the decision. He went to as many orphanages and agencies as he could but wasn’t able to find her. The family prayed that she would be okay, and that she “wouldn’t suffer.”
Currently, Kimberly is in a group text with her family, where they send messages a couple times a week, mainly asking when she’s going to visit them in South Korea. “If there hadn’t been a pandemic right now, I would’ve been on a flight already to have seen them,” she says.
She describes this entire process as a dream. “Everything fell into place so easily. The only struggle we’re having is that we don’t speak the same language and that there’s a pandemic so there’s no international travel.”
Kimberly explains there was a time in London when her and her husband had family over and their small apartment was loud and filled with people, but she felt content. “Now finding out that I’m one of seven, I feel like a part of my soul knew that that’s the atmosphere that I came from.”
For those who might be in a similar position and are wondering whether or not to take the 23andMe DNA test, Kimberly says to “absolutely” do it, even if they’re not looking for relatives. “The information you can get about your health and your bloodline is important. And, if you happen to get a bonus of getting connected to a blood relative you’ve never known, then that’s got to be worth it.”
