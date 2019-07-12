Polo in the Park returned to Morven Park on July 6 and will stick around through the rest of the summer. The arena polo matches will be held every Saturday night through August 24.
Car passes purchased in advance at PoloInThePark.org are $35. Passes are also available at the gate for $40 (cash only). Gates open at 6 p.m. and spectators are encouraged to bring food and beverages of their choice and picnic on the terraced viewing area next to the arena. Each night of the season will feature two arena polo matches, with the first starting at 7 p.m. During the intermission, kids of all ages are invited into the polo arena for fun games, including tug-of-war.
Destination Polo is also offering polo lessons at Morven Park on Thursday nights in July and August from 5–7 p.m. No equipment or riding experience is necessary. To sign up, visit DestinationPolo.com.
This third season of Polo in the Park will be bigger and better than ever thanks to returning sponsors and new partners. 2019 Gold Sponsors include Climatic Heating & Cooling, AMJ Financial, Lauten Design & Construction, and Salesforce. Stone Tower Winery—the Official Wine Sponsor of Polo in the Park —will offer wine for sale by the glass or bottle.
For additional Polo in the Park details, visit www.PoloInThePark.org. Follow Morven Park on Facebook for updates on theme nights, and weekly food and dessert vendors.
