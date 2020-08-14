Our top trail picks for walking, hiking, and biking around Fairfax County.
The Cross County Trail: If you're looking for a natural, organic backpacking trail, this will fulfill your needs. This cross country trail runs 40 miles north to south along the entirety of Fairfax County. Learn more: www.fxva.com/listing/gerry-connolly-cross-county-trail/1497
Burke Lake Park's Trail System: Recently rated by trail specialists at American Hiking Society as one of the top 10 Best Metropolitan Area Fitness Trails in the country. Learn more: www.fxva.com/listing/burke-lake-park/202
Great Falls National Park: Create a full day of outdoor fun starting at the Great Falls National Park and ending at the county-owned Riverbend Park. This path has enough activities to fill your day! Learn more: www.fxva.com/listing/great-falls-park/215
Scott's Run: This location offers a number of trails that you can follow down to the river, you will even find a hidden waterfall.
George Mason's Gunston Hall: This trail recently unveiled a beautiful Bluebird Trail on its property. Check out details on their website: www.gunstonhall.org
Paved Bike Trails: Washington & Old Dominion Trail is 45 miles of paved trail ideal for bicycling, walking, running, the W&OD Trail runs through the heart of Northern Virginia and into the countryside toward Leesburg and Purcellville. Learn more: www.fxva.com/listing/washington-%26-old-dominion-railroad-regional-park/253
Unpaved Bike Paths: Cross County Trail begins at Great Falls National Park on the Potomac River and extends 40 miles south to the Occoquan River. It's a north-south mostly unpaved trail that winds through the county, connecting several county parks and green spaces. Super fun bicycling experience! Learn more: www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/trails/cross-county-trail
Mountain Biking Trails: Attention all mountain bikers… Fountainhead Regional Park's black diamond biking trail! Consistently a popular trail for this region, bikers are offered a challenging mountain bike experience down a single-track course. A crown jewel for the area. Check out the map. Learn more: https://www.fxva.com/listing/fountainhead-regional-park/212/
For more information on biking in Fairfax County, visit www.fabb-bikes.org.
Capital Bikeshare: Fairfax County recently added nearly 30 Capital Bikeshare stations to Reston and Tysons, with more stations being planned for the future. Bikeshare allows you to pick up a bike at one location and return it to another location, allowing you to get from point A to point B easily. If you’re new to Bikeshare, you can try the system with a $2 single-trip fare. These single 30-minute trip passes are available at any station kiosk (24-hour and 3-day passes are available at kiosks, too). 30-day passes and annual memberships can be purchased online. Learn how you can save 50% off an annual membership as a county resident. Learn more: www.fxva.com/things-to-do/outdoor-activities-sports/biking/#bikeshare
