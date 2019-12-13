Two premier Fairfax County arts institutions—the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and The Fairfax Ballet Company (FBC)—collaborate to present their fifth production of the holiday masterpiece, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” according to the press release submitted by Lisa LaCamera.
“The Fairfax production has quickly become a cherished, annual tradition, with two performances this year following a sold-out performance in 2018. The FSO production is one of the few in the Washington, D.C. region to feature live musical accompaniment by an orchestra together with dancers on stage. Audiences delight in The Fairfax Ballet’s magical dance performance with original choreography, as the Fairfax Symphony under the direction of Christopher Zimmerman performs Tchaikovsky’s captivating score.”
Tchaikovsky composed the music in 1816 based on a popular book titled, 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse-King.' The story begins on Christmas Eve in the home of two young children, Clara and Fritz. The family is gathered around the Christmas tree. Soon, they welcome the arrival of Uncle Drosselmeier, a toymaker bringing gifts, and we begin to see the transition from reality into fantasy with waltzing snowflakes, a handsome prince and some mischievous mice, as the toys come to life for a night the children will never forget.
American Ballet Theatre alumni Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart return by popular demand to dance the lead roles. Ms. Miettinen will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mr. Stewart will dance the role of Cavalier.
Joining Miettinen and Stewart onstage are Nicole Shortle, age 16 of Oakton, who will dance the role of Clara.
“I am looking forward to performing with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra because the live, exhilarating music brings a whole new feel to the dancing, and really brings the whole show together,” said Shortle. “I feel being accompanied by music inspires me to dance at another level because I know how hard the Symphony is working to make these classical songs come to life."
Nicole Shortle is a sophomore at Oakton High School and a member of the Fairfax Ballet Senior Company. She has trained at the Russell School of Ballet for 10 years and has been a member of the Fairfax Ballet for 4 years.
Additional, local cast members in the performance include: Carlos Martinez, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico and now attending George Mason University, starring as the Nutcracker Prince; and Phillipe Smith-Cobbs, who will dance the Arabian pas de deux; Aleksey Kudrin as Herr Drosselmeier, along with more than 50 dancers and students ranging from ages 7-18 from the counties of Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County.
Fun facts
More than 140 hours of rehearsal time is required for the production. The costumes are handmade by The Fairfax Ballet Company.
● 400 yards of tulle were used in the “Snow Romantic” dancer tutus.
● 50+ hours are needed to fit, alter, and prepare the children’s costumes for each Nutcracker season. All of this is accomplished by volunteers of the Fairfax Ballet.
● 5 weeks are needed to construct new costumes, with 20 more hours to decorate them.
