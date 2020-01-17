If you did not get a chance to see Judy Chicago’s latest exhibit, “The End: A Meditation on Death” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA), this week is your last opportunity before the exhibit concludes on Jan. 20.
The iconic feminist is described as “brave, earnest and vulnerable,” pushing boundaries and incorporating “personal experience with a concern for the wider world.”
Visually striking and emotionally charged, “The End” by Chicago continues her commitment to challenging the status quo and advocating for social change. Through a series comprising 30 paintings on black glass, seven painted porcelain works and two large-scale bronze reliefs, the artist reflects on her own mortality and appeals for compassion on behalf of endangered animals and ecosystems. Viscerally bold, the graphic style of these works communicates the intensity of Chicago’s personal contemplation of her own death as well as the death of entire species.
Fairfax County Times reached out with some questions for curator Virginia Treanor:
What attracted you personally to Judy Chicago's new series about death and why did you choose to exhibit her work in the National Museum of Women in the Arts?
Treanor: Chicago is an iconic feminist artist and has been a supporter and champion of the National Museum of Women in the Arts since its opening in 1987. The museum has maintained a close relationship with Chicago over the decades, and we were honored when she approached us about exhibiting her newest body of work here for the first time. We worked very closely with the artist to bring about her vision for the exhibition of this series. Chicago has a history of dealing with topics that often make people uncomfortable (birth, the Holocaust, etc.) and this body of work falls very much in line with that.
How does Chicago use personal experience to convey her concern for the wider world in this exhibit?
Treanor: The connection between empathy for oneself, one’s fellow humans and all other living things on the planet is made explicit here; each section reinforces the other and encourages an empathetic response. While each section would undoubtedly be very poignant seen on its own, the experience of viewing them all together is very powerful. Chicago makes this connection visually by using the same materials for the “Mortality” section, in which she envisions her own death, and for the “Extinction” section, in which the demise of different organisms is chronicled.
How effectively do we receive and interact with her message?
Treanor: That is ultimately up to each viewer, but the forcefulness with which Chicago presents her subjects leaves little room for indifference.
Any interesting comments or observations from the public?
Treanor: Response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive; people are very moved by the works, particularly the “Extinction” section. This section effectively functions as a call to action for all of us and that has very much resonated with our audiences.
Painted porcelain has been part of Chicago’s artistic practice since the 1970s when she and a team of volunteers created “The Dinner Party.” Their use of embroidery and porcelain paid homage to practices that have historically been considered “women’s work.” Throughout her long career, Chicago has used materials frequently associated with women—including porcelain, embroidery and glass—to challenge the gendered binary of high art versus decorative art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.