BARKS! In the cold weather, dogs and cats should never be left outside! Not even if they have a dog house or a place to hide! Many humans believe dogs and cats are less bothered by the cold weather because of their fur. Nope! Barks, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite, hypothermia, and just being downright cold! Even the longer-haired and thick-coated breeds which were bred for colder climates should not be left outside for long periods! Have crates prepared indoors to bring dogs inside.
Barks! Woofs, last week, we were walking down the parkway enjoying a quiet, beautiful winter morning with brilliant sunshine. I was sniffing the ground to learn the latest updates from my dog buddies and to discover what wildlife might have strolled through the area! WOOFS! When suddenly, out of the blue comes a dog running toward my human! Barks, this isn’t good. The dog’s human is running behind it, yelling the dog’s name with a leash in hand. Why wasn’t the dog leashed?
Barks, I know many dogs are extensively trained; they respond to their human’s voice commands, and quite well! Woofingly, there are specially-trained service dogs that tend to the specific needs of their human. Barks, your dog may visit humans in cancer centers, hospitals, and nursing care facilities. Paws, despite all the training and skills, a dog on public property, must be leashed at all times.
Paws, my first thought as the dog came running towards us was my human’s safety! If he needs to move fast to get away, he cannot. I help him with mobility, and we keep a pretty good stride, but he cannot run. Barkingly, a dog running toward us is a concern because we don’t know if it will bite or whether it’s had its preventatives or vaccinations. If the dog jumps, even in a playful manner, he could knock my human down and cause injury. That would not be good. Barks.
My next thought was I hoped there wouldn’t be any cars or trucks with inattentive drivers speeding down the parkway and hit the dog. Paws, most drivers aren’t expecting to see a dog running loose and could accidentally hit it. Woofs, sadly, these incidents happen because a driver is surprised and caught off guard. Pawing, the dog is in danger as it may not be able to get out of the vehicle’s path fast enough.
Woofing of which, I read a short story recently. The author wrote about never totally trusting your dog. After all, the dog is always a dog and may act on instincts to chase or run. Paws, after many years of walking her dog, she decided he is trained well enough to go off-leash! After all, she trusted him and knew he would come back on command. Woofs, the dog spotted a squirrel or other critter and took off! Sadly, the dog ran after the squirrel right in front of a car. The dog didn’t survive. The author states, “this could have been avoided if the dog was leashed.” She writes, “never trust a dog off-leash!”
Paws, another thought, though your dog is well-trained and responds to voice commands, as you say, there are humans walking dogs who may not be as well-trained yet. Barkingly, a new buddy of mine, Abby, is a young pupster learning to walk her human, and her human is learning her behavior, traits and skills as they walk. Paws, she is still very responsive to other dogs coming at her. She sees a dog freely running, it’s playtime to her! Pawever, she likes to play hard! At her foster’s house, she had playmates who enjoyed playing too. Knowing she plays hard, the human keeps her leashed to avoid issues.
Woofed, keeping your dog leashed prevents, or at least helps, to keep your dog clean. The human should be able to keep the dog from getting into any mud puddles or dirt and rolling around in “unmentionable” stuff, which isn’t pleasant! Barks, no human I know wants to have to bathe their pups after a walk! Nor do they want to clean off “unmentionables” from their dog’s paws before taking them inside. WOOFs!
Barks, sometimes confrontations between dogs, one leashed and one unleashed, escalate to dangerous levels. The leashed dog can get upset and entangled in it’s leashed pawssibly involving the human, while the unleashed dog could take advantage and seriously harm the leashed one. Unless you are quite skilled in breaking up a dog fight, this can be a dangerous situation. Why put yourself, your dog or another one in that position?
Barks, Fairfax County, and most jurisdictions, have leash laws which state dogs are required to be on a leash at all times in public areas unless they’re in a designated off-leash area.
