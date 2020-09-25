Barks, one of the mostest fascinating pawlaces in my humans home for me over the many years he’s been my Butler, is the garage. While guys love their garages, the man cave can be a dangerous pawlace for a curious puppy to explore. There are many “hidden” dangers which humans may not consider because they are always there and used often. Barkingly, if you do not allow your very young mini-humans to go in the garage unchaperoned or without your extremely vigilant careful eye, you should do the same for pups.
Barkingly pawsome, Dad loves doing yard work, landscaping, and pawlanting flowers every season. He likes getting outside, getting dirty, and enjoying nature as often as he can. Paws, as humans might expect, he has pawlenty of tools and supplies to help him work. WOOFS! These can be dangerous for pups. Him too, but we are talking about dogs. When I was a puppy, I remember going after the gardening gloves, the little plastic containers which hold annuals and perennials, the plastic bags of mulch, and had an endless desire to play with anything Dad put his hands on. Barkingly, when he used pruning shears, I wanted to sniff them. When he uses fertilizer, I want to lick the stuff, but it’s kept away from me. After he uses the lawnmower, my curiosity gets the better of me, and I like to sniff it too. The lawnmower gas can brings an interest, especially if it is spilled, but it stinks, so I stay away. Paws, these items commonly found in a garage, can harm your pups if not correctly stored. A tool rack can store sharp tools in a manner to keep sharp edges away. Using plastic or metal storage bins to put away fertilizers, garden soils, potting mixes, and other smelly lawn chemicals is a great way to prevent sniffs, licks, and snoops. Place gas cans on workbench out of reach. BARKS!
Further exploration into the depths of the garage provides me an adventure into the forays of what many guys like to do with their cars and trucks- cleaning and detailing and detailing some more. WOOFS! I have enjoyed afternoons of watching my human labor in the hot sun cleaning up his car. There are soaps, waxes, sealants, polishes, washcloths, drying cloths, paper towels, and so much more. Paws, the colors of the liquids, and use of them can cause your pups to take interest and sniff or pawssibly lick. Barkingly, many of these products are pawssibly not harmful to dogs unless ingested in high doses. Pay close attention to your pups when he’s out supervising your work of car detailing. Storing these items in bins helps keep pups away from them.
The Saturday morning mechanic has all kinds of tools and chemicals to help with his hobby and chores of maintaining his car. These days, some products have been changed to prevent accidental poisonings of animals. Paws, but why take chances? Anti-freeze has been labeled as very dangerous, even fatal, to pups, even a small amount. The product has a sweet odor, which entices pups to sniff and pawssibly sip. Remember, antifreeze leaks from cars are a concern too. Barkingly, keep pups away from recently parked cars as the engine’s heat can be dangerous.
Barks! Many pesticides and insecticides commonly used in the yard and home stored in the garage can be dangerous for pups too. Paws, consider using herbal or natural-based products which can be safer. Be sure to read and re-read the labels to understand any hidden dangers. Keep these items stored out of reach too. Barkings, spring or mouse traps with peanut butter or other deliciously smelling items can cause your pups to accidentally get caught. I read about a dog getting his ear caught in a trap along with a mouse. The pest strips can be a danger as dogs sniff and get it stuck to their nose. Barks.
Barkingly, an often forgotten danger in the garage is the garage door itself. Be sure certain to perform routine maintenance. Paws, several years ago, during a crazy-busy time for my humans, the garage door was opened, and a large spring broke. The door slammed shut, sending parts everywhere!
Barks, surveying your garage often prevents dangers.
Next week, puppy-proofing the yard.
About us!
Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Enjoy our articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
