“WOOF! BARKS! This week, I am pawing about a pawsomely impawtant concern for pet owners and their pets! One which deserves immediate attention by pet owners! Pet Theft! GROWLS! Sadly, an estimated 2 million pets go missing every year, with only about 10% of humans reuniting with their pawsome dogs. Preparation and prevention go hand and hand with keeping your pets safe!
Paws, steal pets, why? Money, of course! The theft of mostly purebred dogs can bring in lots of money to the thief. Paws, thieves could receive cash from pet parents wanting their beloved Fido or Fifi back, or there could be cash rewards from other sources driving thefts! Barks. Yorkshire Terriers, Pomeranians, Malteses, Boston Terriers, French Bulldogs, Chihuahuas, Labradoodle, American Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, and Labrador Retrievers, GROWLS!, are the most common stolen dogs.
Barks, when my human and I go for a ride, he never takes me along when going someplace he cannot keep an eye on me or take me into the store. Woofingly, he doesn’t go shopping somewhere, leaving me in the car, nor will he tie me up outside to a post! A thief wanting to steal your pet can quickly and pawfully easily cut the leash in just seconds! Barks, should he have to make a stop while we are out, it is where he can keep an eye on me and makes it quick by knowing what he needs, going directly to it, paying, and leaving. Dawdling in the store gives thieves more time to steal your dog! He locks me in the car and rolls the windows partly up! Barkingly, in the warmer weather, never leave your pet in a car for a second.
Thefts of pets do not just happen in shopping centers or from parked cars. They can happen in your backyard and front yard. I love hanging out with my Dad when he washes the cars or does some yard work. When doing so, he ties me up securely, so I don’t wander after the next beautiful female dog that walks by and to prevent theft. Before he brings me out front, he makes sure he has everything needed for his project, so he does not have to go back inside. He never leaves me unattended in the front yard. When I play in the backyard, he keeps an eye out for me the entire time. He does not just let me go out back to play and run. Barkingly, most humans don’t think about someone coming onto their property to steal their dog. Barks, but it happens more than many realize.
Bark, humans can take measures to help prevent their pets from being victims of theft. Always keep your pet’s ID tags/collars and microchips updated with current contact information. Woofs, we recommend ID tags/collars and microchipping as it allows for quicker identification should your dog go missing. Ensure you have current documentation of ownership with a file of current vaccinations and preventatives, veterinary records, and photos. My human keeps folders of my information in a home file and both cars! This way, he has records of me everywhere we go. WOOFS!
Paws, what should you do if your pet is stolen? I’ve compiled a list that you can clip and keep handy:
1. Immediately call the police and file a report! This creates a record of the theft, making it easier to retrieve your pet should you see it.
2. Barks, report the missing dog to www.homeagain.com, contact Veterinarians, groomers, shelters, and rescues with information about your dog.
3. Post information and photos on social media.
4. Send an email with photos to newspapers describing your dog.
5. Contact radio stations- you might find a DJ willing to take up your cause.
6. Post flyers throughout your neighborhood with a reward for your dog’s return. Do not mention you believe your dog was stolen as it may help with a faster recovery.
7. Notify neighbors!
When sharing information, be sure to share any heart-tugging details about your dog, such as “bestest friend of a handicapped child!”
Barks, be aware of humans calling you from out-of-state concerning your dog and asking for a reward for its return! Paws, predators often use classified ads to find information on victims. Barks.
