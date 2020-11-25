Woof! A sad topic of concern for many humans is cancer. Since my humans have lost a few pets to cancer, I am pawing an article this week to bring it to the attention of humans and their pets! WOOF! As with humans, some cancers are aggressive, while others, not as much. Barkingly, some can be pawssibly detected early by due diligence from the pets’ humans, which with others it can be too late when symptoms are noticed. Bark.
In my readings about canine cancer, I was appawlled to learn that cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs and cats in the United States, with cases increasing! Barkingly, but some pawsitively great news is there have been advances in early detection, treatments, and healthcare. WOOFS! There are several forms of cancer which your dog or cat could be at risk, including lymphoma, osteosarcoma, splenic (spleen) cancer, bone or joint cancer, hepatic (liver) cancer, thoracic (chest) cancer, bladder cancer, anal sac cancer, oral cancer, and brain or spinal cord cancer.
Barkingly, any age dog or cat can develop cancer. Paws, there are some breeds which may pawssibly be a higher risk, which includes Golden Retrievers, German Shepherd Dogs, and Rottweilers according to the Veterinary Cancer Society. Woofs, older dogs are more at risk, with more than half of all dogs over age ten developing cancer.
Woofingly, humans need to always pay close attention to their dogs and cats throughout their lifetime. Regular visits for examinations and thorough reviews of medical history could help prevent or early detect cancer. When my human takes me for a walk, or when we are playing fetch in the backyard, or even when hanging out around the house, he is always looking at my physical-self and habits to be aware of any problems which could be developing. Barkingly, when I do my business creating “gifts” or even urinate, he pays attention to it, which is so embarrassing, looking for abnormalities. He is always paying attention. Anything which looks weird, he checks it out. If it’s not explainable, he will contact my Veterinarian to discuss.
Barks, but what does he look for? There are warning signs which could indicate your dog could have cancer or other health issues happawning. These include unusual lumps anywhere in the body, blood in stools, urine, mouth, or rectum, difficulties with stool or urinating or changes in frequency, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite, difficulty eating, rapid weight loss, loss of interest in playing or exercising especially favorite activities like fetch, walks, or hikes, abnormal stiffness, severe lethargy, unusual strong or foul odors, increased thirst, respiratory changes, abnormal firm swelling, and masses along jaw or tooth line.
Paws, barkingly, keep in mind, though you can be as diligent as you pawssibly can be, your pet could still get cancer. Unfortunately, it’s something we all live with, but don’t let it get us down. Barkingly, more than 13 years ago, my humans had a dog named Mozart! He was a pawsome Rottweiler/Terrier/Labrador mix who got my human back into having a dog in the home and exercising. They were the bestest buddies and went to many places together. Being the first dog in his adult years, Dad remembered and learned quite a bit about caring for a dog. Over the years, Mozart developed lumps in various places of his body. Each time, Dad would take him to the Veterinarian to have it checked. They would always turn out to be benign, mostly fatty deposits. Better safe than sorry. Woofs, around the age of 13, a lump suddenly appeared on his front arm near the paw. A trip to the Veterinarian revealed a form of cancer that was very aggressive. Paws, due to Mozart’s age, the wisest decision was not surgery but to either keep him company until the day or go ahead and send him to dog heaven. My humans loved on him until it was evident Mozart’s quality of life wasn’t happening anymore. Arf.
Barkingly, maintaining routine physical examinations and chatting with a Veterinarian about cancer and the risks associated with your dog’s breed(s) goes a long way toward prevention. A Veterinarian can provide lots of information, advice, and direct you to resources to learn more.
