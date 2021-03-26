“WOOF! WOOF! Paws, over the past few weeks, we have been barking and meowing about a new family member and addition to ‘from The Dog’s Paw!’ After a year of searching, some unpleasant and disappointing experiences, we finally found the mostest beautiful Black Labrador Retriever mix from the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) to welcome to our family. Pawlease visit http://www.fromthedogspaw.com/p/published-articles.html to read Paws 1 and 2!”
“MEOW! Purrs, the moment I have been waiting for and looking forward to has finally arrived! And, I, the cat who is in charge of everything you can pawssibly think of at ‘From The Dog’s Paw!’ and our family, purrs, gets to introduce her to our readers! Purrs!”
Meet Abigail Aria (Abby), a mostest beautiful 9-month-old Black Labrador Retriever mix! She was adopted at 5-months-old after her previous adopters determined a puppy wasn’t a good fit for their family. Yes, puppies are cute and adorable but are quite a handful - to paw the least! Paws, while she has a few skills, Abigail needs pawlenty of training to learn more skills to live with humans. Oh, my paws and hisses! Truer words never pawed, meowed, or barked! Living with humans requires pawlenty of talents! Paws, I love how she keeps Dad on his toes; he doesn’t get to sit down for more than a few seconds, pawssibly minutes! Meows! She is so full of life that she’s bringing back life into him! A good thing- but somewhat a challenge!”
“WOOFS! Abby is going to share a bit about herself!”
“Woof! Pawlease furgive me, I am just learning to spell and write, so I hope I get all of this right! Barks, I am pawleased to meet you, dear readers! Samson and Noah have told me about you! HART, very thankfully, rescued my mother when she was pregnant with me and my siblings! Soon after they did that, we were born. Then these pawsomely pawnderful humans called foster parents, I called them Mom and Dad, took me and my sister into their home. They loved on us, gave us everything we could ever pawssibly want. I got loved on by these two incredibly adorably sweet mini-humans. I liked them because they liked to play and rub my belly and scratch my head and hold me. Paws, they were pawsome! Woofs! Barks! Since they had their own dog, I needed to find my own family of humans! Fortunately, I am so cute and adorable and beautiful and pawfect in every single way you pawssibly EVER imagine a puppy could be - it didn’t take long! WOOFS!
What will I do at ‘from The Dog’s Paw?’ Pawssibly some writing, telling stories, and I hope to go on a few photography shoots- whatever that is! I’ve heard Dad say something about ‘Product Reviews,’ but that’s still being considered. Woofs, Dad is very picky on products he will consider reviewing whether it’s me, Noah, or Samson doing the real work! BARKS! I hope to share with you some funny stories about living with humans. They are a barking riot! I know I need to spend time training Dad on what I want him to do for me as a sweet Princess of a puppy that I truly am! You know humans, training never comes easy to them! Arfs, so I will have a lot to do over the coming days! Paws, I’m still learning to use the computer and other devices. GRRRRR! One thing for sure, don’t use the devices without adult human supervision, or you might get liver in your dinner! He says I’m too young… won’t be long until I am older than him, but I will behave myself! I’d rather be outside than on any devices anyway. BARKS, so we’ll see what comes my way to do. Either way, I hope it is a fun and laughing experience because I like making humans laugh - they don’t do it enough these days!”
We are very thankful for the Homeless Animals Rescue Team’s volunteer work in rescuing Abby’s mom, caring for Abby, and helping her transition to our home. Their kindness and work have brought joy, and a handful of puppiness, to our lives!
