“WOOF! WOOF! Barks!”
“Meows! Purrs! Hiss! Meows! Hiss!”
“Samson, why the hiss??”
“HISS! I was hoping our newest family member would be one incredibly pawsomely beautiful female Maine Coon Meowster, that I could be her “bestest-ever” friend! Paws! But, alas, no!”
“Barks, paws, our humans wanted to make you happy too, but they had to consider many life factors when adopting again. One of them being taking Dad on longer walks, playing in the backyard, and keeping him entertained- you know how he gets!”
“Yes, I do! Meows! I would take him for a walk, but I’m not much on being controlled by a leash and being told what to do, where I can go, what I can’t do, and meeting all these humans with their dogs and all the critters of the universe that roam all over. I shall remain on my cat bed, perched in the sunlight by the window watching the birds and critters go by- while I have all the comforts of home with my humans at my meow and purrs!”
“H-H-H-M-M-M-M-M! Sounds great, Samson! Dad contacted several rescues for almost a year to find a pupster for our home. It was a challenge in many more ways than he expected, and he had to think about my getting older. Paws, he had gotten discouraged about it until he pawed with the great volunteers at Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART). He submitted his application and waited, but not for long. Soon, a volunteer contacted him.
Barks, the HART volunteers, understood the impawtance of finding our human a great dog and making sure the great dog was going to a great home. They went through a pawsomely grand process learning more about our humans, property, and the house where the new dog will live. Why? Many dogs in rescues and shelters have been through quite a bit before they go to a new home. The stories can be incredibly heartbreaking, to say the least. Barkingly, so they go the extra mile to ensure the safety, and pawssible lovin’s a rescued dog will get. Barks.”
“MEOWS! Curious about HART, Noah and I pawed their pawsome ‘(Unofficial) Office Manager,’ Meg Hart, a few questions to learn more! She answers HART’s email and voicemail, helps coordinate adoptions and fosters, some intake, fundraising, fostering dogs, taking photos, and helping where needed! MEOWS! She and her boyfriend began volunteering in roles such as fostering, interviewing potential adopters, doing home visits, taking over the website duties, transport, coordinating adoption events and fundraisers, and hosting yard sales. Paws, her favorite part, is getting to know the animals in HART’s care. Pawingly, she has four dogs, Bear, Luc, Sassafras, and Laika, who HART rescued!
A group of volunteers founded HART in September 1990 as an all-breed cat and dog rescue! MEOWS! Paws, the volunteers, out of love for animals, wanted to work with something more foster-based, hands-on, and part of the community with visible adoption events at partnering retail locations, unlike others at that time. On average, HART has over 1000 dog and cat adoptions per year; one year, it was 1400! Meowingly, if they included dogs and cats transported, taken in to hold for humans, or assisted in humans’ time of need with food and medication, the count of “rescued” would be much more. To date, HART has helped approximately 20,000 dogs and cats in various capacities. Meows!”
“Barks, when I pawed Meg Hart about ‘what makes HART different from other rescues,’ she shared, ‘We have a barkingly grand diverse group of humans who volunteer, support, adopt, and foster. They are just fun to be around! Pre-COVID, after an adoption event, we went out to dinner! You get to know each other and who can help with what problems. That’s teamwork! I love that HART helps animals that other rescue might not. We have medical cases and senior dogs. We never leave a mother behind when we take her puppies! We try saving as many as possible.’ Barks, for that, we are thankful!”
A favorite rescue story? What does HART want you to know? Our newest family member? Next week.
Contact Homeless Animals Rescue Team www.hart90.org, 703-691-HART, hart90office@hart90.org about dog and cat adoptions and volunteering.
About Us! Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson, Abby, and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer.
